News

Insecurity, political instability, Russian/Ukraine war ECOWAS’ greatest concerns, says Buhari 

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja  Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the major concerns of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are insecurity, political instability, the Russian/Ukraine war and COVID-19.

Buhari said this Monday at the opening session of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

The President, who expressed support for the selection of ECOWAS parliamentarian through direct election, also reiterated his resolve to bequeath the legacy of free and fair election not only in Nigeria but also in the region.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, he also reminded the lawmakers of the ECOWAS Parliament of the need to align their programmes to those of the founding fathers of the sub-regional body.

According to him, the original plan of the ECOWAS founding fathers is to have a West Africa that is integrated economically with harmonised policies, enjoying the free movement of persons, goods and services, as well as the seamless right to the establishment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NEMSA canvasses maintenance of power facilities

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has said it is imperative to ensure efficient maintenance of power plants, transmission and distribution stations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). It said such would improve the power supply in Nigeria. The Managing Director, Aliyu Tukar Tahir, in an interview, also said the current power situation […]
News

Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response

Posted on Author Reporter

    Protests spread across Myanmar on Wednesday after the most violent day in demonstrations against a coup that brought to a halt a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United States and United Nations condemned the use of force against protesters who are demanding the reversal of the […]
News Top Stories

Currency swap: CBN sells 3.69bn Yuan in three years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it sold a total of Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3.69 billion between July 2018, when the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) between  the apex bank and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) commenced, and June 2021.   The CBN, which disclosed this in its 2021 Financial Markets Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica