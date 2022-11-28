Insecurity, political instability, Russian/Ukraine war ECOWAS’ greatest concerns, says Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the major concerns of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are insecurity, political instability, the Russian/Ukraine war and COVID-19.

Buhari said this Monday at the opening session of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

The President, who expressed support for the selection of ECOWAS parliamentarian through direct election, also reiterated his resolve to bequeath the legacy of free and fair election not only in Nigeria but also in the region.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, he also reminded the lawmakers of the ECOWAS Parliament of the need to align their programmes to those of the founding fathers of the sub-regional body.

According to him, the original plan of the ECOWAS founding fathers is to have a West Africa that is integrated economically with harmonised policies, enjoying the free movement of persons, goods and services, as well as the seamless right to the establishment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...