Insecurity:  Politicians over-heating polity with mutual mistrust, suspicion – NIPR Boss

The current insecurity and divisive agitations moving like a whirlwind across the country have been attributed to the habitual selfish interests of politicians who  are persistently over-heating the polity.
The National President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, who disclosed this recently in Bauchi, during the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, also cautioned politicians to desist from actions that are capable of further polarising the country.
Sirajo said there was need for both the ruling class and other citizens to be sincerely committed to the Nigeria Project and work towards ending  ethnic and religious bigotry.
While he acknowledged that the country had been adversely affected by individualistic pursuit and regional interests, he, however, expressed optimism that with public relations practitioners active participation in all processes of governance, the nation can regain its unity.
Sirajo further called on the political class to jettison their political ideology and differences, once they have been elected, and work for the common goal of unifying all Nigerians and promoting good governance.
He said: “We urge the political class to desist from heating up the polity unnecessarily. Our leaders, even though may have campaigned, pre election as politicians, we urge that they govern as statesmen. Even in our differences, there is always a common ground.
“Let the interest of Nigeria continue to dominate every layer of our common ground. May we always promote those common grounds and deemphasise our fault lines.”

