Insecurity: Politicians overheating polity – NIPR Boss

The current insecurity and divisive agitations moving like a whirlwind across the country have been attributed to the habitual selfish interests of politicians who are persistently over-heating the polity.

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, who disclosed this recently in Bauchi, during the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, also cautioned politicians to desist from actions that are capable of further polarising the country.

Sirajo said there was need for both the ruling class and other citizens to be sincerely committed to the Nigeria Project and work towards ending ethnic and religious bigotry.

While he acknowledged that the country had been adversely affected by individualistic pursuit and regional interests, he, however, expressed optimism that with public relations practitioners active participation in all processes of governance, the nation can regain its unity. He said:

“We urge the political class to desist from heating up the polity unnecessarily. Our leaders, even though may have campaigned, pre election as politicians, we urge that they govern as statesmen

Like this: Like Loading...