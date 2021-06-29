News

Insecurity: Politicians using banditry to wage war against Middle Belt – Prof. Turaki

*Osinbajo: Insecurity will soon be a thing of the past

A Middle Belt leader and Professor of Theology and Social Ethics, Prof Yusuf Turaki, Tuesday accused those in government of using the prevailing insecurity in the country to wage war against his part of the country.

Prof. Turaki spoke at a one-day peace and security summit, organised by the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The Middle Belt leader, who was the keynote speaker at the summit, noted that violence has taken all over the country to the extent that every segment of the society now speaks violence, adding, “Everybody is overwhelmed with violence”.

Turaki also disagreed with politicians who are blaming killings in the Middle Belt on farmers/herders clash, saying it is a deceptive narrative of what he called a repetition of Sokoto jihadists’ war.

According to him: “These are Foreign Fulani who have been allowed to enter Nigeria so that they could help their brothers in Nigeria to kill innocent citizens and wreak havoc on our ancestral lands.

“These Fulani occupy the lands, carrying AK47, killing people, destroying communities in the middle belt and other parts of the country.

“And the government knows them, and the government pays them to destroy ancestral lands. Politicians know the bandits that enter Nigeria, but they will not tell us.

“Politicians have devised a wrong narrative that is deceptive, saying it is farmers/herders clash in the Middle Belt, if it is a clash, how come Fulani are carrying AK47 to kill the people.”

In his own speech as the Special Guest of Honour, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo assured that kidnapping, banditry and insecurity would soon become a thing of the past as the country would soon triumph over the situation.

