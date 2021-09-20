Insecurity, port challenges mar Nigeria’s N750bn sesame export target

Numerous port challenges and insecurity have denied Nigerian exporters the opportunity to earn N750 billion ($1.5 billion) yearly from sesame seed export from the global market.

Other problems include lack of good laboratories, lack of bank loans, storage facilities and equipment to boost the quality of the seed.

In the first quarter of 2021, it was gathered that the country exported only N41.9 billion or 5.58 per cent of its potential because of the challenges facing the crop. Findings revealed that export fell from 994,800 tonnes in 2012 to 500,000 tonnes in 2020 because delay and poor packages.

Exporters explained that the country’s seed, which contains 50.5 per cent oil and 25 per cent protein, is used for pharmaceuticals, confectionery, cosmetics and soaps, lubricants, shampoos and industries for paints in Japan, China, Turkey, India, Poland and The Netherlands.

However, the exporters said that they had been incurring demurrage on sesame goods as a result of bad roads leading to the ports.

Findings revealed that while the global price is $1,800, local price for white and brown species per tonne is ₦660,000 and ₦560,000 respectively.

According to Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (ACAN), Nigeria’s sesame seed can contribute $1.5 billion to the Nigerian economy yearly if properly processed. Data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that in Q4’20, export of the seed was N27.3 billion. It further explained that the total value of sesame exports in Q1’18 was N26.6 billion and N14.53 billion in Q4’17.

China and Japan are the leading destinations for Nigerian sesame seeds as N8 billion worth of sesame seed was exported to China, N6.56 billion to Japan and N6.1 billion to Turkey in the first quarter of 2018.

Other top sesame seed importing countries from Nigeria in Q1’18 include Vietnam, with N2.2 billion worth of the seed’s import and The Netherlands with N800 million.

The President of the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), Sherrif Balogun, said that sesame was the largest contributor of foreign exchange among agriculture products to Nigeria’s economy.

Balogun said in Abuja that the seed was a commodity that would help the Federal Government achieves its diversification bid if the right policies and programmes are put in place.

He said: “We are currently doing 500,000 tonnes. For Nigeria to maximise its potential, it has to first increase production and, secondly, set up dehauling plants for valueaddition, and thirdly, set up a sesame oil processing plant. “If you look at production in itself, it’s very easy for Nigeria to grow our production to 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

This, we need to do by putting a million hectare of land for cultivation. “Nigeria’s sesame seeds holds value for exports and is currently in hot demand throughout the world because oil extracted from the seeds is better than any other oil in the whole world.”

Also, the Managing Director of Errand Horse Nigeria Limited, Mr. Francis Unuafe, explained that sesame seed exporters still faced some hurdles in attempts export the product despite the plans by the Federal Government to diversify the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...