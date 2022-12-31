News

Insecurity posing serious threat to 2023 –Egwu

Senator Sam Egwu, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, said yesterday that insecurity was posing serious threat to the 2023 general elections in the country. Egwu said that the general elections are crucial to the survival of the country and should not be toyed with. The senator, a former governor of Ebonyi State and former minister of education, stated this in his New Year message.

He called on security agencies to live up to expectations by addressing the rising security tensions across the country and guarantee the security of lives and property in the general elections. On the general hardship ravaging the country, Egwu said that Nigerians have experienced much difficult situations under the current administration and challenged governments at all levels to come up with policies and programs that will guarantee food security, quality and affordable education and provide jobs for teaming unemployed youths. He then called on leaders to be selfless in providing leadership to the populace, saying that is the only way to serve aright. He advised his constituents to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, unity, hardwork, patriotism and sincerity of purpose in the New Year to collectively contribute to nation building.

He assured them of sustained quality representation at the Senate in the areas of Empowerments, Constituency Projects, relevant bills and motions etc and expressed the hope that the people of Ebonyi North Senatorial District will continue to support him even as he presents himself once again to represent them at the Senate in 2023 general elections.

 

