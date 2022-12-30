News

Insecurity posing serious threat to 2023 -Egwu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Sam Egwu Friday said insecurity was posing serious threat to 2023 general election in the country.
He said the general election holds much about the survival of the country and should not be toyed with.
Egwu, a former governor of the state and former Minister of Education, stated this in his New Year message.
He called on security agencies to live up to their expectations by addressing rising security tensions accross the country and guarantee the security of lives and property of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.
On the general hardship ravaging the country, Egwu regretted that Nigerians have experienced difficult situations under the current administration and challenged government at all levels to come up with policies and programmes that will guarantee food security, quality and affordable education and provide jobs for teaming unemployed youths.

 

Our Reporters

