Insecurity: President Buhari not strong enough, deserves sympathy –Oladosu

The immediate past Imam of the University of Ilorin Central Mosque, Prof. Abdul-Ganiy Abdus Salaam Oladosu, has called on Nigerians to sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari, on the security situation in the country as he is not strong enough.

Oladosu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, believes the president is not strong enough given his fragile health, which he said has been of great concern since his first tenure in office. If you have a leader, who doesn’t seem to be in control, he said, the tendency is for other people to take over, and that is why, according to him, it’s very difficult to blame a man, who is not in control.

He said: “I think we need to sympathise with Mr. President. He deserves our sympathy because I don’t think he is strong enough. “During his first term, you know how many months he spent abroad. And if you have a head of state, who himself is not healthy enough, a leader, who doesn’t seem to be in control, the tendency is for other people to take over. “And when they take over, they will be implementing their own wishes, and that is why it’s very difficult to blame a man, who is not in control. “When I say this, I say it with all sense of sympathy; the man is not properly in control.”

The professor, who also views the present situation of insecurity across the country as that of hopelessness, added that people have become restless. So hopeless, he said, that families are now employing their own security guards to protect themselves. He said that criminals have become audacious; audacious in the sense that they feel they are stronger than the regular security in the country.

“My view of the present situation of insecurity across the country is that of hopelessness. I can say that because people have been become restless; so hopeless that you can now see families employing their own security guards to protect them “You can imagine a whole town or part of the town employing the services of vigilantes; what sort of country is that? “By now, Nigeria is supposed to be so self-sufficient that the matter of security will not be a problem. “In some other countries, even in Africa, you can stay throughout the night without fear of being attacked.

“So, I think it’s a situation of instability; a situation where you just have to take care of yourself, you don’t have to be depending on our security forces any longer. “The criminals are audacious; audacious in the sense that they feel they are stronger than the regular security in the country.

“They feel they are stronger than the Police Force, the soldiers, Prison warders, and other security forces that belong to the government. “They have this feeling because they are better equipped. They have ammunition, and weapons that even our regular forces do not have. “That is the situation. That is why whatever they do, they do it with impunity,” he said. Oladosu, however, advised Nigerians to be careful and cautious in the manner they are calling for President Buhari’s removal, saying he cannot be removed by force, because he was democratically elected. “Any attempt to remove him by force will add more to our problem. Look at countries people have tried by one way or the other to remove a president by force, Libya for instance, and Egypt.

