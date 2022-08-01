Insecurity: Protesters demand immediate sack of NSA, defence minister

Protesters under the aegis of the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the defence minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) of their duties for allegedly abdication of their duties.

The protesters, who stormed Abuja Monday, commenced the march from the Unity Fountain carrying different placards and banners with such inscriptions like: “Defence Minister is incompetent, sack him now”, “Magashi must go”, “We say no to incompetent NSA and Defence Minister” to register their anger over the worsening security situation in the country.

Spokesperson for the group, Comrade Danesi Momoh, who addressed the protesters, threatened to join those calling for the resignation or impeachment of President Buhari if he fails to heed to their call for the sack of Monguno and Magashi.

Flanked by Co-convener of the group, Mr Igwe Ide-Umanta, he explained their grievances with Monguno and Magashi thus : “We wish to start with the statement credited to the National Security Adviser himself, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), where he was quoted as saying: ‘people are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help’.

“Truth is that Nigerians are not just getting tired; we are suffocated, frustrated, threatened, apprehensive and completely uncertain about our safety and that of our loved ones.

“We cannot continue this way, and both the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence knows that.

“We have had to tolerate a National Security Adviser who has no record of achievement in his seven years in office. And right under his supervision, intelligence has been ignored (as has now been exposed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives).

“There is no proactivity and no evidence of any practical input from him in addressing National Security before its total collapse status.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...