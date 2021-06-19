News

Insecurity: Provide 360 degree security, Rev Ladi Thompson tells Buhari, govs

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comments Off on Insecurity: Provide 360 degree security, Rev Ladi Thompson tells Buhari, govs

Rev Ladi Thompson has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to focus on providing what he calls ‘360 degree security’ as the panacea to solving the security and economic challenges confronting the nation. This is even as he hints on a new nation on the horizon, saying that Nigeria would soon rise from the ashes into a glorious dawn as a new movement spear headed by him and other notable Nigerians set to mobilise towards a united and purpose driven Nigeria.

Speaking to Saturday Telegraph exclusively on the current of security and economic issues facing Nigeria, the cleric, who is also a strategist thinker and security expert, said that the only solution lies in President Buhari and the state governors raising to their constitutional responsibility of security the lives and property of Nigeria, saying that: ‘‘Trust me, the best solution to insecurity is to create 360 degree security – from food, and jobs to life and property.’’ Given the current call for secession and fear about the continued existence of Nigeria, Thompson said Nigeria needs to understand that the colonial masters created two fronts to keep Nigeria from failing but not from falling and to ensure that Nigeria succeeds would also requires understanding to tackling these two fronts.

‘‘To keep Nigeria failing without falling the colonial engineers applied the divide and rule in two distinct stages, North and South division first followed by further divisions in the North and South. You don’t have to be a genius to know that the solution algorithm to Unite and Bond the new Nigeria must also be done in two stages,’’ he said.

Given this understanding, Thompson alongside other concerned Nigerians during the week launched a new movement known as YIGBA, which is devoted to rescuing Nigeria from the brink and setting it on a new course of greatness. ‘‘That is what YIGBA is all about. We are laying new train tracks where there is no room for cowardice, confusion or carpentry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Contract breach: B4G seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A consulting firm, B4G Ltd, has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents including the Central Bank of Nigeria and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged contract breach suit. […]
News Top Stories

Why churches are struggling to get members back after lockdown

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Five weeks after the gradual opening of places of worship, a survey by Sunday Telegraph has revealed that congregants are are yet to returning to church fully. The President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), Archbishop Chidi Anthony, who spoke to our correspondent, disclosed that attendance in over 80 churches which are members of the PMF […]
News

We butchered victim after he recognised kidnap mastermind’s voice –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected kidnapper, Bello Mohammed, 37, has narrated in chilling details, how they abducted a businessman, Osondu Nwachukwu, cut off his head and cut his body into tiny pieces before stashing them into a sack. Mohammed, a cattle farmer married with two wives and eight children, said they had to carry out the killing immediately […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica