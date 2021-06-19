Insecurity: Provide 360 degree security, Rev Ladi Thompson tells Buhari, govs

Rev Ladi Thompson has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to focus on providing what he calls ‘360 degree security’ as the panacea to solving the security and economic challenges confronting the nation. This is even as he hints on a new nation on the horizon, saying that Nigeria would soon rise from the ashes into a glorious dawn as a new movement spear headed by him and other notable Nigerians set to mobilise towards a united and purpose driven Nigeria.

Speaking to Saturday Telegraph exclusively on the current of security and economic issues facing Nigeria, the cleric, who is also a strategist thinker and security expert, said that the only solution lies in President Buhari and the state governors raising to their constitutional responsibility of security the lives and property of Nigeria, saying that: ‘‘Trust me, the best solution to insecurity is to create 360 degree security – from food, and jobs to life and property.’’ Given the current call for secession and fear about the continued existence of Nigeria, Thompson said Nigeria needs to understand that the colonial masters created two fronts to keep Nigeria from failing but not from falling and to ensure that Nigeria succeeds would also requires understanding to tackling these two fronts.

‘‘To keep Nigeria failing without falling the colonial engineers applied the divide and rule in two distinct stages, North and South division first followed by further divisions in the North and South. You don’t have to be a genius to know that the solution algorithm to Unite and Bond the new Nigeria must also be done in two stages,’’ he said.

Given this understanding, Thompson alongside other concerned Nigerians during the week launched a new movement known as YIGBA, which is devoted to rescuing Nigeria from the brink and setting it on a new course of greatness. ‘‘That is what YIGBA is all about. We are laying new train tracks where there is no room for cowardice, confusion or carpentry.

