Insecurity: Pushing against state of emergency

Lawyers: State of emergency’ll worsen insecurity

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are pushing against the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari. To the lawyers, rather than declaring a state of emergency on insecurity, the president should exhibit political will to galvanize all the resources God has given Nigeria to tackle the menace

One of them said: “We don’t need any declaration of state of emergency on insecurity because we are not at war with any foreign government. It could be an excuse to decimate political opponents and people who do not share government’s philosophy”.

Another one said: “The call on President Muhamadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity is misplaced. it is arrant nonsense to be asking the president to declare a state of emergency on insecurity. The president knows what to do, but has only chosen not to do it”.

The above quotes are some of the thoughts expressed by some senior lawyers to voice out their opposition to various calls on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

There have been various calls, notably from the National Assembly, on President Buhari, to declare a state of emergency on the growing wave of insecurity across the country. The latest of such calls was from the lawmakers at the House of Representatives.

The demand was one of the twelve resolutions by the lawmakers following over three hours of executive session on April 27, 2021, and it came on the heels of the reported taking over of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram terrorists. Information about the disturbing incident was passed out by Governor Abubakar Bello in a chat with newsmen.

The governor revealed that Boko Haram terrorists are in control of territories in Kaure and Shiroro local government areas of Niger state. In the 12-point resolutions read by the House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers reiterated their commitments to the security and corporate existence of the country and vowed to accelerate their engagements with stakeholders on a special security summit that would soon be convened.

They called for more recruitment into the nation’s security agencies in order to have more manpower to tackle challenges posed by insecurity in the country.

T he lawmakers also resolved to invite the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, Paramilitary Chiefs, Controller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service as well as the Managing Director of Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited for briefing on security situation in the country.

The House also mandated all its security committees to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in the Armed Services and report back to it within four weeks.

The lawmakers while condemning attacks on security agents and formations across the country, tasked the Federal Government to ensure the protection of national infrastructure assets, particularly, the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger State.

The lawmakers asked the Federal Government to ensure autonomy for local governments in the country is guaranteed for better service delivery to people at the grassroots. They also appealed to the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of suspects awaiting trial over banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities.

The House while sympathizing with families of victims of insecurity in the country, called on the Federal Government to come to their aids through emergency relief supports. Senate’s demand Like the House of Representatives, the Senate had equally demanded for the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Red Chambers’ request which came on February 17, 2021, was on the heels of the abduction of some staff and students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State, the previous day.

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, had at the plenary on that day raised a point of order calling for an urgent action over the kidnapping incident.

In his contribution, Senator Muhammad Enagi (APC, Niger South) expressed his frustration at the unending dialogue over the issue of insecurity. Out of annoyance, the lawmaker asked his colleagues if state governors should be given enough power to handle issues of insecurity because of the Federal Government’s incompetency.

Not yet done, he further enquired from his colleagues if citizens should be allowed to carry arms to defend themselves amidst rising cases of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

He said: “The enemies of God, bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers are everywhere. Where are we heading to in this country? What else do we need as lawmakers that we are not doing?

“Can we rightly say that the government is incompetent? Because this issue has been discussed here over and over and there is no improvement. It is getting worse. I’m sure everybody here has stories to tell about the security challenges. What else are we supposed to do that we are not doing?

Are we supposed to amend the laws in this country to give every citizen freedom to carry arms? “Are we going to amend the Constitution to give more powers to the governors who are the security heads in their various states because our government at the centre is showing incompetence in handling insecurity, because it is not his son or his daughter that has been kidnapped. I expect everybody in government to think like that

“Instead of creating economic opportunities that will engage the unemployed and generate employment, the government is giving palliatives”. In his comments, Senate’s Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, noted that Niger State is not far from Abuja and as such if serious action was not taken against the rising insecurity, those who feel safe in the FCT will no longer do so.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate asked President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers also urged him to consider and implement the recommendations of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges as a response to the various security challenges confronting the country.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have expressed strong opposition to the National Assembly’s call on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend were unanimous in condemning the call saying it is totally misplaced and uncalled for.

The lawyers attributed the crisis to the failure of President Buhari to exhibit the political will to stamp out terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other vices posing insecurity challenges to the nation. In his submissions, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, faulted the National Assembly’s demand saying such a declaration will not augur well for the country.

The silk while expressing fears about a possible escalation of the menace under a state of emergency, urged security operatives to be more alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and property of citizens.

He said: “I really don’t know how a state of emergency can be declared on one aspect of the society and leave the other areas. How do you declare state of emergency on insecurity?

That would translate to a declaration of state of emergency on the entire nation and I am not in support of it. “I will want the security operatives to do their jobs as expected rather than for the president declaring a state of emergency on insecurity.

Declaring a state of emergency might even escalate the rising level of insecurity.

This is because certain individuals might accuse the government of targeting them in making such declaration. Every action that is being taken now is with suspicion, so let government ensure that security personnel do their jobs as expected.

That’s the only way out”. Speaking in the same vein, another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, was also opposed to the demand saying it could be deployed by government to decimate political opponents. Adedipe believed such a declaration is unnecessary as long as Nigeria is not at war with any foreign country.

“No, I am not in support of the call. It could be an excuse to decimate political opponents and people who do not share government’s philosophy.

“Let’s look at it this way. The various ethnic groups in this country have been living together for only God knows when.

However, the current situation arose after Buhari took over. The question then is; has he addressed the issue in a holistically and human-like manner? The answer is no. He pretends not to know and when you have a situation like that, it is a recipe for disaster.

The buck stops on the president’s table. “We don’t need any declaration of state of emergency on insecurity because we are not at war with any foreign government.

Though, I think those who are making the call actually meant well because everyone is baffled, but, it is unnecessary”, the silk said.

Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) said the focus should be on how to ensure effective performance from security operative to tackle insecurity rather than urging the president for the declaration of a state of emergency.

He said: “When there is a state of insecurity, it is expected that law enforcement agencies are mobilized to tackle the menace.

This call for the declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity by the National Assembly appears to me to be vague as I cannot really comprehend what it meant. Is it that we are going to have a curfew or what exactly are the lawmakers talking about?

It will be better for them to come forward with a better explanation of what they want by a state of emergency on insecurity. I think they need to be more specific on what they think is the best way to address the problem.

“I think what should be our focus is to know why our law enforcement agencies are finding it difficult to tackle the growing insecurity in the country. Is it that they need to be better armed?

Is it that they need more inspirational leadership? May be they need people at the helm that can better direct them on how to approach matters and so on.

“Besides, I don’t believe that this problem is beyond government, but the issue is that there has been no political will on the part of those in authority to tackle the menace frontally.

There were even insinuations that the killer herdsmen have been perpetrating their evil acts because the president has been sympathetic to them. If this is the case, will the declaration of a state of emergency change anything drastically? Will the president’s mindset be changed overnight or what?

“I believe you are also aware that there has been a lot of discussion towards the creation of state police. Even, at some points, people were talking about community policing. The idea of having state police is not being effectively pursued and this is unfortunate.

This is a pointer to the fact that the Federal Government is yet to really embrace the idea”. Another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke asked President Buhari to exhibit strong political will at tackling the menace.

“With respect to declaring state of emergency on insecurity, it is not the case of a mere declaration. It is a matter of having and deploying the political will to stamp out terrorism and putting a stop to insecurity.

“There are things that the president needs to realize. He must be ready to fight the criminal elements in the country with seriousness and determination. He must be ready to govern Nigeria as a country without giving room to sectional sentiments or ethnic irredentism. If he declares state of emergency but keeps on pampering bandits, it is still a waste of time”, Adegoke said.

To Chief Fassy Yusuf, the call on the president to declare a state of emergency on insecurity is misplaced. Yusuf said: “The call on President Muhamadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity is misplaced. In the first instance, the president has all the opportunities in this world to tackle insecurity.

Infact, aside former President Olusegun Obasanjo, no other Nigerian president was more equipped to handle insecurity than President Muhammadu Buhari. Unfortunately, our trust was misplaced, our expectations were misplaced and our confidence was also defeated and thrown aboard.

“It is unfortunate that a retired 2-star General and former Head of State could not galvanize all the resources God has given this country to tackle insecurity, to the extent that we are now becoming a banana republic.

In fact, we are now in a state of anomie and unless something drastic and desperate is done, Nigeria sooner than later will become a pariah state. Nobody is safe again in this country and it is everybody unto himself or herself. It is so sad and very melancholic that this country will be going through this problem in a democratic setting.

“I only pray that the worst should not happen to this country. So, to me, it is arrant nonsense to be asking the president to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

The president knows what to do, but has only chosen not to do it. It is more unfortunate that he had equally surrounded himself by incompetent elements. May God deliver this country.”

