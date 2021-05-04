News

Insecurity: Recall ex-service men, women, Atiku, tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the Federal Government should consider recalling all ex-servicemen and women to help in the fight against insurgents.

 

Atiku, who decried the security situation in the country, noted that terrorists that were confined in the North East, have spread into far flung areas as far as Niger State in the North-Central.

 

“Nowhere seems to be safe. Farms, markets, schools, homes, mosques, churches, and urban areas are all affected,” he regretted.

 

He added that as former vice chairman of the National Security Council, he is aware that Nigeria has a sizeable population of military veterans, who are alive, and well trained locally and internationally.

 

Atiku said it serves no purpose to allow these valuable national assets lie fallow when there is an existential threat to our nation.

 

“Now is the time for decisive leadership,” Atiku said, adding that the time has come to stamp out this menace from the country.

 

“The men and women of Nigeria’s armed forces, whether serving or retired, who restored peace to Lebanon, Liberia, Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe can, and should be used to do the same in the motherland.

 

“But they need arms and ammunition. It is incumbent on the Federal Government to develop a more efficient means of sourcing for weapons and delivering them to the troops at the battlefront.

 

“A situation where terrorists and criminals are better armed than our troops on the battlefront is intolerable,” he said.

 

The former vice president called on the private sector to join the government in improving the conditions of service of the men and women of the armed forces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pfizer-BioNTech to give EU 200m more COVID-19 shots

Posted on Author Reporter

  As worries about vaccine delays swept across Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they have finalized an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million vaccine doses the […]
News

U.S: Al-Qaeda making inroad in North-West Nigeria

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Commander of the United States (US) Special Operations Command, Africa, Major General Dagvin Anderson, has disclosed that the Al-Qaeda insurgent group is gaining strength into the North-Western part of Nigeria. Fielding questions on a digital press briefing, where he discussed U.S. partnerships with African nations to reduce extremism, combat terrorist organizations, and bring about peace […]
News

Canadian PM caught out by prankster

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught out by a prankster impersonating climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Trudeau took the call – orchestrated by Russians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov – in January, which the pair have just released on YouTube alongside an animated video, reports Sky News. Fake Greta begins in earnest fashion, saying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica