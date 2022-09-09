Insecurity: Recall retired military personnel to fight terrorists – Anya

The founding Chairman, Advisory Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, organisers of Zik Prize for Leadership and Member of Advisory Board, Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award, Prof. Anya O. Anya, yesterday called for a recall of all retired military officers as reservists in the military if the country is to win the war against insecurity in the nation. The elder statesman spoke during the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos, organised yearly to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo.

The theme of this year’s lecture is; “Nigeria A Country at War Against Itself: The Problems, Solutions and the Way Forward.” Anya said the call became imperative to fight and tackle the challenge of growing activities of non-state actors such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, Fulani herdsmen, bandits and other separatists that have resulted in a deteriorated level of insecurity confronting the country. This was as he said that the country is in the midst of a national emergency of the gravest danger, saying “we are in a state of war, and the first task the nation must deal with is the state of insecurity.

He, however, explained that the situation was definitely beyond the level of police action, and hence the need to recall and mobilise all the retired military and paramilitary personnel in the country, saying that the military needs to be retrained to upscale their capacity for asymmetric warfare.

