News

Insecurity: Recall retired military personnel to fight terrorists – Anya

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The founding Chairman, Advisory Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, organisers of Zik Prize for Leadership and Member of Advisory Board, Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Award, Prof. Anya O. Anya, yesterday called for a recall of all retired military officers as reservists in the military if the country is to win the war against insecurity in the nation. The elder statesman spoke during the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos, organised yearly to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo.

The theme of this year’s lecture is; “Nigeria A Country at War Against Itself: The Problems, Solutions and the Way Forward.” Anya said the call became imperative to fight and tackle the challenge of growing activities of non-state actors such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, Fulani herdsmen, bandits and other separatists that have resulted in a deteriorated level of insecurity confronting the country. This was as he said that the country is in the midst of a national emergency of the gravest danger, saying “we are in a state of war, and the first task the nation must deal with is the state of insecurity.

He, however, explained that the situation was definitely beyond the level of police action, and hence the need to recall and mobilise all the retired military and paramilitary personnel in the country, saying that the military needs to be retrained to upscale their capacity for asymmetric warfare.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adewole Lipede produces series of events in Hollywood.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prince Adewole A. Lipede, a brand strategist, commercial and tv producer and philanthropist has indicated plans to produce a series of events. This one with fellow producer of the Nollywood in Hollywood Ose Oyemedan & the University of Southern California. The event a 3 day long affair from October 2nd- 4th 2020 will have one […]
News

Wike turning himself into god of Rivers people – Dakuku

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says state owing N230bn The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside has once again berated Governor Nyesom Wike over the way and manner he is treating Rivers people, “portraying them as lacking dignity, self-esteem and freedom of choice.” Peterside was particularly piqued by statements coming from […]
News Top Stories

Oil price falls to $95 over plans on Iran nuclear deal

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday following a considerable progression in restoring Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The deal is expected to make the way for Iran to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude future, which is the global oil benchmark, fell $1.3 per cent to $95.31 a barrel, while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica