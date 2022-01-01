Insecurity: Redeem your image, CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to change the narrative of his government.

The apex Christian body regretted that every facet of the nation’s life has witnessed a down turn since Buhari assumed office in 2015. Special Adviser to CAN President Bayo

Oladeji, said in an interview that the president owe it a duty to Nigerians to secure the country for the unborn generations.

“The security architecture has collapsed and people are kidnapped even in the comfort of their homes; the roads are not safe.

“The president should overhaul the heads of security agencies. We are not talking of service chiefs, but the commanders, the GOCs, all the key officers, they are from one region of the country, and are mostly Moslems,” he said

