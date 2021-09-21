Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Register your motorcycles or quit Ogun, Police tells Okada riders

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday warned both private and commercial motorcyclists to register their motorcycles with the state government on or before Friday, October 1, or quit the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Oyeyemi said, it had become imperative for the government and the police to regulate the activities of motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders operating in the state, to check kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes.

 

The government had in June commenced the registration of all motorcyclists operating in the state, expressing worry over the influx of motorcyclists into the state from Lagos State as a result of the ban on motorcyclists in parts of Lagos, by the state government.

 

Oyeyemi said, the police in collaboration with other sister agencies will begin the enforcement of the registration, warning that any motorcyclist who fails to register will have his motorcycle impounded. “Since the ban on Okada riders in Lagos State, there has been a serious influx of Okada riders into Ogun State. And since the state government is not having it in mind to ban activities of Okada riders, it is our decision that every Okada rider operating in Ogun State must be properly registered, they must be documented.

 

“There must be proper documentation of all the Okada riders and that is going to form a data base for us to operate in order not to bring unnecessary security threat to Ogun State.

 

“This will give us accurate number of Okada riders operating in Ogun State, their areas of residence, their names and their registration numbers. After their registration, they are going to be given reflective jackets and their numbers inscribed on it

