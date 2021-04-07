Insecurity: Religious leaders appeal to Buhari to convoke national dialogue

Some religious leaders have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the convocation of a national dialogue, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the growing insecurity in the country.

The clergymen further tasked authorities on the urgent need to engage relevant religious leaders across the country, to brainstorm on the issues, in a bid advance workable solutions to the myriad of security challenges besetting the nation.

The religious leaders, who operate under the platfom of Conference of Concerned Islamic Clerics, tasked President Buhari to write his name in gold by correcting perceived anomalies.

In a statement, Wednesday, the religious leaders who claimed that “we are lovers and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and we will continue to be” ,however, said: “We will be doing the president and his All Progressives Congress (APC) government in particular and the country in general a great disservice if we keep quiet while our country continues to burn.”

They added: “All these security problems in Nigeria today and the new threats we have in the country, have both spiritual and physical causes that must be tackled from the same fronts.

“We are a group of Islamic clerics drawn from all parts of the country, and we met to deliberate on the state of the nation, especially the state of insecurity that has ravaged the North and other parts of the country.

“Against the backdrop of the deteriorating insecurity in some parts of the country, occasioned by activities of terrorists, insurgents, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and secessionist agitations springing from different parts of the country, we are gathered here to add our voice to the growing concerns by Nigerians on these, and to most especially offer our own spiritual advice on the way forward.

“While the Federal Government may not take our position seriously, we will still offer our advice as we view it as a quickest way to get out of the carnage staring us in the face.

“We are lovers and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and we will continue to be.

“However, we will be doing the president and his All Progressives Congress (APC) government in particular and the country in general a great disservice if we keep quiet while our country continues to go through these challenges.”

