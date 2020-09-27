Insecurity: Rep condemns killing of youths in Plateau

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has condemned the brutal murder of six youths in his constituency at the weekend.

He said the continuous killing of people in the state by suspected terrorists was unacceptable and must be put to an end by the security agencies.

The lawmaker lamented that the dastard killings have continued unabated despite the presence of military and other security agencies in the state.

“I am saddened by the dastard killing of six youths in K-Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, which is my village and constituency.

“These law abiding youths were murdered in cold blood by suspected terrorists on the 24th September, 2020. This is most uncalled for, distasteful and provocative.

“I wish to commiserate with the immediate families and the entire community in this difficult period. I wish to empathise with the other casualties who are survivors of this attack, I pray for your speedy recovery,” he said.

Bagos urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this inhuman act and ensecure that justice is done.

“I call on all relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge of protecting the masses as well as bringing the perpetrators of this nefarious acts to book,” he stated.

