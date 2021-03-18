Insecurity: Reps appoint 40-member c’ttee to draft blueprint for FG

Worried by the prevailing insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday set up a 40- man ad-hoc committee to brainstorm and produce a blueprint on addressing the challenge, which will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari within three weeks. The committee is comprised of all the ten principal officers and 30 other members. Announcing the decision after an executive session at the plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the committee members would “sit down for the next two to three weeks and come up with a comprehensive proposal to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.”

Apart from the principal officers, members of the committee include Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), Linda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra), James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Shehu Balarabe(APC, Kaduna), Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun). Others are Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Bamidele (APC, Osun), Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), Jimi Benson (APC, Lagos), Mohammed Datti (APC, Kaduna), Enwo Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi), Jerry Alagbaso (PDP, Imo), Uju Kingsley (APC, Imo), Joseph Bello (APC, Kogi), Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra), Abubakar Naralaba (APC, Nasarawa), Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta), Pat Asadu (PDP, Enugu) Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi ( APC, Zamfara) and Muntari Mohammed Dan Dutse (APC, Katsina).

The rest are Hassan (Kano), Usman Shiddi Danjuma (APC, Taraba), Sani Zangon-Daura (APC, Katsina), and Shettima Lawal. The inaugural meeting of the committee, which will be headed by the speaker would announced soon, according to Gbajabiamila. Meanwhile, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Jimoh Aremu from Ogun State has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His letter of defection was read by the Speaker Gbajabiamila citing conflict and irreconcilable differences as the reason for his defection. Although, the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, raised a point of protesting against the reasons advanced by Aremu, he was ruled out of order by the speaker. According to the deputy minority leader, “on one hand you are saying your party is in conflict and on the other hand you are saying there is no crisis”. But Gbajabiamila queried Okechukwu, “Are you a member of the ADC, if the answer is no, then you are a meddlesome interloper, hence you are not a member of that party (ADC), so you will not know what’s going on in their party”.

