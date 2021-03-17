News

Insecurity: Reps appoint 40-member c’ttee to draft blueprint for FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

Worried by the prevailing insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives Wednesday set up a 40-man adhoc committee to brainstorm and produce a blueprint on addressing the challenge, which will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari within three weeks.
The committee is comprised of all the 10 principal officers and 30 other members.
Announcing the decision after an executive session at the plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the committee members would “sit down for the next two to three weeks and come up with a comprehensive proposal to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

