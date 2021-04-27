Insecurity: Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency

…Summon security chiefs

Worried by the worsening insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare state of emergency in the security sector.

The House made the call after an executive session that lasted for over two hours.

Announcing the resolutions of the House after them closed-door session, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said: “Considering the security situation, the president should immediately declare a state of mergency on security so as to fast track all measures to ensure the restoration of peace in the country.”

He said the lawmakers during the meeting: “Condemn attacks on security agents and formations and sympatises with their families.

“The House sympathises with all the families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and parts of Imo and nationwide”.

Gbajabiamila said: “The House reiterates its commitment to the security and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a special security summit to be organised by the House of Representatives”.

Other resolutions reached according to the speaker include: “The House should urgently invite the NSA, service chiefs, and paramilitary chiefs, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service and the MD of Nigerian COMSAT to brief the House on the security situation in the country.”

