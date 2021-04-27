News

Insecurity: Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

…Summon security chiefs

Worried by the worsening insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare state of emergency in the security sector.
The House made the call after an executive session that lasted for over two hours.
Announcing the resolutions of the House after them closed-door session, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said: “Considering the security situation, the president should immediately declare a state of mergency on security so as to fast track all measures to ensure the restoration of peace in the country.”
He said the lawmakers during the meeting: “Condemn attacks on security agents and formations and sympatises with their families.
“The House sympathises with all the families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and parts of Imo and nationwide”.
Gbajabiamila said: “The House reiterates its commitment to the security and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a special security summit to be organised by the House of Representatives”.
Other resolutions reached according to the speaker include: “The House should urgently invite the NSA, service chiefs, and paramilitary chiefs, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service and the MD of Nigerian COMSAT to brief the House on the security situation in the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aviation: Airline operator advocates merger among local carriers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the impact of COVID-19, rising ticket prices and increased competition, airlines have been asked to synergise their operations in a bid to cut cost without compromising passenger experience. The Chairman of startup United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, made the call, saying it was the surest way of cutting cost of operations by remaining […]
News

Tragedy as gunmen kill 2, sack Southern Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, two persons had been killed and several houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday. This is coming as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) disclosed that yesterday’s killings […]
News

Kwara assets recovery panel holds public hearings

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

  Kwara State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Assets will on Monday commence public hearings for people to testify or offer relevant information on the sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition of properties that belong to the state.   The public hearings, which hold from 10 a.m. daily at the Sharia Court of Appeal in Ilorin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica