Insecurity: Reps caution against inflammatory statements, to meet govs

The House of Representatives has cautioned public officials to desist from offensive statements and actions capable of causing violence and general unrest in the country.

The House leadership is to also interface with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to find possible solutions as it observed that most of these inflammatory and divisive statements were coming from governors.

This was consequent upon a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau).

Leading debate on the motion, Bagos noted that “on the 13th of February, 2021, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, a public official who should; based on the insecurity problems in the country need to have been careful with statements and actions, was reported to have justified the illegal bearing of firearms by Fulani herdsmen, which has caused national outrage.”

The lawmaker said he was: “Aware that the constitution does not grant any individual or group of people the right to bear sophisticated arms but only a licensed specified shooting range to that effect from the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force (IGP).

“Further aware that even if the IGP were to grant licenses, the IG’s power cannot contravene the provisions of Chapter F28 LFN 004 Fire Arms Act, which classifies the arms (AK47) carried by Fulani herdsmen as ascribed by the Bauchi State governor illegal and prohibited.”

