Insecurity: Reps Minority back Senate on move to impeach Buhari

The House of Representatives’ Minority caucus, yesterday, said that it was on the same page with the Senate on the threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, if he failed to end terrorism in Nigeria at the expiration of the six-week ultimatum given to him on Wednesday. The House Minority Caucus expressed this position while briefing journalists after its joint closed-door meeting with the Senate MinorityCaucus at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Some aggrieved Senators across party lines, had on Wednesday, stormed out of plenary session to protest the refusal of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, toallowanimpeachmentmotion to be moved on the floor against President Buhari on theworsening stateof insecurity in the country. The Senators gave Buhari six weeks to address the escalating terrorist activities across the country, threatening that at the expiration of the ultimatum, if the President didn’t act, they would invoke relevant provisions of the Constitution to commence impeachment proceedings against him.

The Minority Leader of theHouseof Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, while speaking after an enlarged meeting with PDP Senate Caucus, led by Senator Philip Aduda, said that the House of Representatives was on the same page with their Senate counterparts on the issue of insecurity bedeveiling the country under the APC-led Federal Government.

He lamented that Abuja, the country’s seat of power was no longer safe and therefore, the lawmakers would not continue to fold their arms and watch as the situation deteriorated. The lawmaker noted that, on many occasions, the National Assembly had drawn the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the insecurity in the land, but nothing concrete had been done to address the situation.

Elumelu also lamented the scarcity of aviation fuel, fallen state of Naira to dollar, as well as inability of farmers to go to farm because of the spate of insecurity in the country, attributing all these to the failure of the APC-led Government. Part of his statement reads: “The nation has been awash with what happened yesterday in the Senate, where our colleagues had to walk out in protest as to the state of the nation as regards to the issue of insecurity in the nation. Concurrently, even though we did not do it exactly the way they did it, we also drew the House’ attention to what is happening in Nigeria. “In the FCT, just few weeks back, Kuje Prison was invaded.

Few days back, the Law School on Bwari Road, some very important Nigerians who at their youth in the armedforces were butchered by the insurgents. As if that wasnotenough, theMinister of Educationgaveaninstruction that all our children should vacate their various schools. “Yesterday, the FCT Minister directed that all private schools should be closed. And I gave a warning on the floor of the House, advising my colleagues that Abuja is no longer safe and that is the truth. If Abuja is safe, why should the Minister of Education under the APC-led government instruct that every child in every college or school should vacate and parents should come and collect their children? Why should the FCT Minister himself direct that private schools should close? This, in effect, gives a signal that Abuja is not safe.”

“Our colleagues in the Senate have given six weeks for Mr. President to address the insecurity that is affecting this nation. I want to also join on behalf of my colleagues to also say that upon the expiration, we will proffer ways of ensuring that we willgather allthesignatures. “And let me make it clear. Those who are thinking that it is only the issue of PDP or the minority caucus, no. Many of our colleagues under the bipartisanship are affected. Many of them are affected. So, they may not be speaking but we may be speaking for them. “Again, it is now N710 to a dollar as at yesterday and if we are not careful, it may riseto N1000 andbeyond. And of course, we have made every effort annually to make budgetary provision for the security agencies to be able to address some of these issues. Through supplementary budget, we have done that.

Through all special interventions, we have always obliged them. So, I think that they owe it as a duty to Nigerians to explain to Nigerians what is going on and why some of these things are happening.” Earlier, theSenateMinorityLeader, SenatorPhilipAduda, disclosed that the essence of the meeting by the caucuses of the two chambers of the National Assembly was to harmonise their positions on the impeachment procedure against President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of the six weeks ultimatum.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...