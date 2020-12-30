Insecurity: Reps seek synergy among security agencies

PHILIP NYAM examines the call by the House of Representatives for synergy among the nation’s security operatives in order to curb rising insecurity across the country

For about 10 years now, Nigeria has been beset with troubling insecurity leading to the death of thousands of her citizens and destruction of property worth billions of Naira.

Within this period, the United Nations (UN) office and the Nigeria Police Force headquarters all in Abuja have been bombed, several schools burnt with numerous students abducted.

Some Nigerians have abandoned their villages and communities and are living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, even as farmers have abandoned their farms for fear of being killed.

In fact, no day passes by without reports of someone being kidnapped or killed by insurgents, bandits, cultists or armed robbers, especially in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones of the country. Many analysts are, however, of the opinion that intelligence is key in tackling this unfortunate development.

They have argued that intelligence sharing among the various security agencies engaged in the fight against insecurity and crime generally would go a long way in helping to bring to an end what the nation is going through.

It was, therefore, not surprising when Hon. Abbas Adigun (PDP, Oyo) brought a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives on the “Need to address the lack of synergy and unhealthy rivalry among security agencies in Nigeria.”

The motion was debated and passed shortly before the lower chamber proceeded on the Christmas and New Year break.

The motion

Presenting the motion, Hon. Adigun noted that violent conflicts among security operatives have over the years become a recurrent decimal in interagencies relations in Nigeria.

He lamented that for more than two decades, hardly did a year pass by without recording violent clashes between security operatives, particularly between personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

His words: “Further note that other security operatives and paramilitary organisations in Nigeria have been caught in the web of violent clashes over the years; we are aware that the inter-agency feuds in Nigeria have exposed the country and her citizenry to perpetual threats and insecurity.”

The lawmaker submitted that he was aware that without synergy and effective collaboration among security agencies, the security challenges in the country will remain unabated. According to him, the failure of security operatives

to address some of the daunting security challenges of Nigeria is due to lack of synergy between them. He expressed concern that “security operatives rather than explore avenues of collaboration in security provision, capacity building and sharing intelligence reports, have over the years been engulfed in unhealthy rivalries.”

He added: “I am worried that intra-agency discipline and interagency espirit de corps appears to be on the decline and this could be detrimental to the security of the country.

“Also, I am worried that recent events in the country, particularly, in Taraba, Kaduna and Ebonyi states, where soldiers and the police were engaged in clashes are pointers to the fact that there are still traces of disharmony, lack of cooperation and synergy in operation and information management among security agencies.”

He, therefore, prayed the House to “urge the Federal Government to put necessary machinery in place to ensure collaboration amongst the security agencies in Nigeria to achieve national security; and also urge the various security agencies to train and educate their personnel on a regular basis, the need to see other security agencies as partners in the fight against insecurity.”

He equally urged the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ensure that the leadership of the various security agencies inculcate discipline among their personnel.

The debate

Supporting the motion, chair man of House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), expressed concern over the spate of clashes and inter-agency rivalry between the security agencies.

He, however, called on the House to work on some of the acts that cause duplication of duties of the agencies such as Section 4 of the Police Act of 2020, which gives power to the police to delve into the security role of any other agency.

This, according to him, is one of the reasons why interagency rivalry persists. Namdas also proposed an amendment to urge the National Security Adviser in line with the National Security Act to coordinate the heads of the security agencies for the assurance of synergy and operation in line with the laws of the land.

In his contribution, chairman of the House Committee on Interparty Affairs, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure (APC, Jigawa), also decried the lack of synergy between security agencies.

He also frowned at the seeming ineffective nature of the security agencies despite the enormous resources being budgeted for maintenance of security. Kazaure called for a change of the country’s security architecture as the current heads of the various security agencies have failed to deliver on their mandate, leaving the security situation in Nigeria to keep getting worse.

The motion was unanimously adopted and it is hoped the security agencies would heed the voice of the House in the interest of the nation at large.

