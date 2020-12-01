Insecurity: Reps summon Buhari over Borno massacre

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it and explain the worsening insecurity situation in the country.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Satomi and all Representatives from Borno State.

Before the decision was arrived at, the House has a rowdy session resulting into a closed door session.

Leading debate on the motion titled “Urgent need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed farmers in Jere local government of Borno State”, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, he was pained that more than 43 people were killed in an “insane” and barbaric attack on rice farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28.

Satomi said he was troubled that the attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in rice fields and slit their throats.

“Disturbed that some of the victims were labourers from other states of the federation who had travelled to work on the rice farm fields in Borno State;

“Worried that the exact number of people killed in the incident is not yet known as over 44 dead bodies were recovered buried, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries and many more residents are reported missing;

“Recognises that at the funeral of the victims on Sunday 29th November, 2020 the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, stated that ‘Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions: in one side, [if] they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation; on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents’.

“More worried by the inability of the military and security forces in averting the continued wanton killings by Book Haram insurgents, bandits, and terrorists in the North East and across the country;

“Aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the senseless killing of several hard-working farmers by terrorists as the entire country is hurt by the dastard;

“Also aware of the urgent need for the President and Commander of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reorganise the security architecture of the country to end insurgency in the North East, banditry and all acts of terrorism across the nation.”

Satomi consequently called for the declaration of state of emergency in the security sector.

