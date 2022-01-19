News Top Stories

Insecurity: Reps task IGP to tackle bandits, kidnappers in Plateau

The House of Representatives yesterday tasked the Inspector General of Police to investigate, prosecute and bring perpetrators of kidnapping, banditry and other heinous crimes in Plateau State to justice. The House also mandated Federal Government institutions, such as the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South LGA, to install street lights within their surroundings with surveillance cameras, since that it was around their institutions that most kidnappings usually take place. It also mandated the IGP to equip the community police with walkie talkie radios to enhance communication amongst community police officials.

These resolutions were taken following adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau). Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Bagos said: “The House notes that the issue of insecurity, kidnapping and payment of huge ransom to secure the release of victims has become a nightmare in the society.

“The House is aware that this issue of kidnapping is rising in Plateau State, particularly my constituency, Jos South and Jos East Federal Constituency. “The House is aware that on Sunday the 16th January, 2022, at about 8 pm the paramount ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang Da Balak was abducted while driving home around the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Vom community while driving home. He is now the second traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau State within two months.” The motion was unanimously adopted.

 

