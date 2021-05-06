Insecurity: Reps’ veiled impeachment threat

Echoes of impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari reverberated in the House of Representatives last week over the worsening security situation in the country. PHILIP NYAM examines the threat and allied issues

A member of the House of Representatives representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency of Plateau state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos stirred controversy in the House of Representatives last week, when he hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari could face impeachment proceedings if the security summit planned by the lower chamber fails to improve the security situation in the country.

Bagos disclosure came to many as a big shock as Nigerians have variously tagged the current National Assembly as “rubber stamp.” In fact, not a few Nigerians believe that the current Assembly could contemplate such an action against the President. But Bagos disclosure kept many tongues wagging and further drew the attention of Nigerians to the activities of the parliament.

In the wake of the worsening security situation across the country, many commentators and analysts have beckoned on the National Assembly to take decisive actions that would compel the executive to initiate proactive steps to end the scourge. Although, both chambers of the parliament had at different times spoken courageously against the insecurity and even adopted nonpartisan resolutions, many Nigerians expected more from them.

Before the last service chiefs were relieved of their appointments, both chambers of the National Assembly had at different times passed a vote of no confidence on them and advises the president to sack them from office. Both the Senate and House also approved a special fund of $1bn for the purchase of arms and had also engaged the service chiefs at different times to ensure they perform optimally. Unfortunately, the legislators’ efforts all ended in vain as the level of insecurity has instead heightened.

The intervention of the parliament also seems to have gone unnoticed as the lawmakers often receive bashing from the public for alleged insensitivity to the plight of the common man. Appearing on a television programme last Thursday, Hon. Bagos, who is the deputy chairman of the House committee on anti-corruption, said the security summit to be organised by the House is the last opportunity for President Buhari.

The speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had the previous day, inaugurated a special ad-hoc committee, chaired by him. The committee is charged with the responsibility of organising a security summit between May 24 and 28. According to the speaker, the special committee will present its report and recommendations to the President for implementation. But Bagos informed that if the sum-mit fails to yield the needed changes, the lawmakers will call for the resignation of the President or impeach him.

Some analysts are of the view that Bagos spoke the minds of many of his colleagues considering the level of insecurity in the nation. Perhaps, his other colleagues in the ruling party could not have voiced out the plan. But whether the plan is real or only a threat to make the President sit up in his handling of the security issue, Bagos disclosure has caused ripples within the ranks of the executive.

He said: “Our role is to advise and at the same time make laws, but we always have the last resort (and) after this last resort of this summit, if nothing is done – brainstorming, spending resources to bring out solutions – and the executive does not do anything after some months of it, definitely, we will call for the resignation of the President. We have the power to impeach the President when he can no longer secure the lives and property of Nigerians.” Bagos added that while removing Buhari as president is “just like the last resort,” the lawmakers are “taking it very seriously,” adding: “We know the discussion we have to take to be able to come to this issue of having this summit. We know how members were made to understand that this summit we want to have will be as a last shot to the executive.”

He added: “But we can assure Nigerians that with the resolutions, and with what will come out of this summit, if the executives do not take this summit very seriously, and want to trash it just like other summits, then definitely the National Assembly will hit the gavel on Mr. President giving way to see who can come and implement our resolutions because we cannot continue to sit like this and see lives killed on a daily basis. Somebody must be responsible for something at the end of the day.” Bagos disclosure came on the heels of the inauguration of a 40-member special security committee by the speaker to find a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges that had assumed an intractable dimension. While inaugurating the committee, the speaker mandated it to brainstorm and finding a solution to the debilitating security situation in the country.

Gbajabiamila said the committee would hold a four-day security summit in May, adding that it would be open to Journalists because of its seemingly sensitive nature. He stated: “We are all aware of the grave circumstances in our country today, which has been so for some time. It has gotten to a point where this House, seating and deliberating and the leadership felt the need to constitute this committee to begin to deliberate on how to address and tackle the situation we found ourselves.

“It is in view of this prevailing reality that the House of Representatives appointed a special committee to undertake a comprehensive study of the challenges of our national security from the perspective of the legislature. At the end of it will recommend a practical and innovative solution that will help us to build up our national security and challenges.”

The speaker further stressed that there was a clear and urgent need to take necessary action across different arms and levels of government and to articulate solutions to ensure an effective discourse of the challenges facing the country. According to him, there was a need to proceed with caution and wisdom in order not to further compound the problems or create new ones. “After our meeting, where we met for over four hours, it was clear that we are all on the same page irrespective of ethnicity or party affiliation and religion. It behooves on us as a legislative arm of government to begin to fashion our ways to deal with this problem which seems over the years to be intractable.

This 9th Assembly will find a solution to whatever the problem is,” he said. The special committee comprises of the ten principal officers and 30 other lawmakers namely; Usman Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno), Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Musa Sarkin Adar (APC, Sokoto), Munir Baba Danagundi (APC, Kano), Julius Ihovbere (APC, Edo), Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), Muhammad Garba Datti (APC, Lagos), Iduma Enwo Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi), Jerry Alagbaoso (PDP, Imo), Kingsley Uju Chima (AA, Imo), Lawan Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe), James Faleke (APC: Lagos). Other members include Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra), Satomi Ahmad (APC, Borno), Alhassan Kabiru Rurum (APC, Kano), Abubakar Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa), Balarabe Shehu (APC, Kaduna), Shehu Ahmed Danfulani (PDP, Zamfara), Asuku Bello (APC, Kogi), Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), Aliyu Betara Muktar (APC, Borno), Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra), Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa), Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Victor Nwokolo (PDP, Delta), Dandutse Muntari (APC, Katsina), Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu), Sulaiman Gumi (PDD, Zamfara), Bello Usman Kumo (APC, Gombe), Usman Danjuma Shiddi (PDP, Taraba) and Nasiru Zagon Daura (APC, Katsina).

The special security committee was a fallout of the special plenary held on Tuesday, April 27, where the lawmakers took far reaching decisions on the state of insecurity in the nation. The House had held an executive session that lasted for over three hours. On resumption from the executive session, the speaker said that the closed-door meeting considered and debated thoroughly the country’s security issues and came up with resolutions on the security situation in the country: The resolutions adopted read in part:

“The House sympathises with all the families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga local government Amarea of Gombe state, and parts of Imo and nationwide.

“The House reiterates its commitment to the security and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a special security summit to be organised by the House of Representatives.

“The House should urgently invite the NSA, service chiefs, and paramilitary chiefs, comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service and the managing director of the NigCOMSAT to brief the House on the security situation in the country. “Considering the security situation, the president should immediately declare a state of emergency on security so as to fast-track all measures to ensure the restoration of peace in the country. “Call on the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of those awaiting trial due to banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities. “Provide emergency relief to all communities that have been adversely affected by recent attacks across the country. “The President should as a matter of urgency, ensure financial autonomy to local government councils to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.

“The Federal Government should ensure the protection of national infrastructure assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger state. “The House mandates all its security committees to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in our armed services and revert to the House within 4 weeks.

“That the number of personnel in the police and military falls far short of the required number to effectively secure the country and calls for immediate recruitment to this effect.” As events keep unfolding, the question on many lips is: Can the 9th Assembly truly initiate an impeachment motion against President Buhari if the security of the nation does not improve after the May summit?

Like this: Like Loading...