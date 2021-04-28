Insecurity: Resign now, Arch Bishop Chukwuma tells, Buhari, Service Chiefs

Fiery Enugu-based clergyman, Arch. Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country.

Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems inevitable and that even the rich would have no place to hide.

The Archbishop spoke to journalists in Enugu, Wednesday, while addressing a press briefing as part of activities to mark his 31-year anniversary as a Bishop.

He said that Nigerians have lost total confidence in President Buhari’s administration and for that: “He should consider stepping aside, alongside his Service Chiefs to avoid pushing the country into a serious situation.

“Our leaders are unconcerned and insensitive to the plight of the people. It is not well with us. No place is safe again. That was not what we expected.”

He noted that the South East has witnessed massive attacks in recent weeks, a development he said has led to loss of lives and property.

