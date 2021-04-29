Insecurity: Resign now, Archbishop Chukwuma tells Buhari, service chiefs

Fiery Enugu clergy, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country. Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems inevitable and that even the rich would have no place to hide. The Archbishop spoke to journalists in Enugu, yesterday, while addressing a press briefing as part of activities to mark his 31 years anniversary as a bishop.

He said that Nigerians have lost total confidence in President Buhari’s administration and for that, “he should consider stepping aside, alongside his service chiefs to avoid pushing the country into a coup situation.” “Our leaders are unconcerned and insensitive to the plight of the people. It is not well with us. No place is safe again.

That was not what we expected,” he lamented. He noted that the South East has witnessed massive attacks in recent weeks, a development he said led to loss of lives and property. The outspoken clergy stated that in the North, there was increasing wave of kidnapping, rape and banditry. While calling on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility and prevent the country from imminent danger, the Archbishop questioned the fate of the man on the streets since security outfits have also come under attacks. “I see a revolution coming. At that time, our leaders will not walk freely in the South East and in other parts of the country. Our youths will feed on them” he said.

