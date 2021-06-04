News

Insecurity: Resign now, PDP tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the collapse of governance under Governor Hope Uzodinma in view of the heightened insecurity in the state. This was even as the opposition party urged the governor to resign in the interest of the state. Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the party stated that ordinarily, the governor should have resigned owing to his failure to protect lives and property of the people of the state. The statement reads in part: “In civilised climes, Governor Hope Uzodinma ought to have resigned by now.

The current violent approach by Uzodinma has failed and will not work. It will not lead to peace. The PDP, therefore, calls on Imo people to take their destiny into their own hands by convening an all-inclusive security summit immediately. The shoot-atsight order is not working and will not bring peace.” Addressing journalists, the state Chairman of the party, Charles Ugwuh said that the press briefing had become necessary “in view of the evident lack of capacity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property of the people. Governor Hope Uzodinma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.”

The party categorically condemned the continued escalation of what it described as the militarisation of Imo State; mass arrests of citizens and arbitrary killing of youths.

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria’s crumbling, close to extinction

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Femi Adediran

…says OBJ’s warnings, accurate reading of situation Nobel Laureate and civil rights activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, joined the raging debate on the state of the nation, declaring that Nigeria was not just a failing state, but a crumbling edifice and a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse. Soyinka said that even […]
News

APC: No order restraining party membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said that there is no court order restraining it from conducting membership registration. The party stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena. was reported that a court had restrained the […]
News

JUST IN: Ganduje, hundreds of youth in Kano support police reforms, SWAT

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and hundreds of youths in the ancient city have thrown their support behind the ongoing police reforms and the recent creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. The youth, in their hundreds, marched to Kano Government House on Wednesday […]

