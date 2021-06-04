Insecurity: Resign now, PDP tells Uzodinma

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the collapse of governance under Governor Hope Uzodinma in view of the heightened insecurity in the state. This was even as the opposition party urged the governor to resign in the interest of the state. Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the party stated that ordinarily, the governor should have resigned owing to his failure to protect lives and property of the people of the state. The statement reads in part: “In civilised climes, Governor Hope Uzodinma ought to have resigned by now.

The current violent approach by Uzodinma has failed and will not work. It will not lead to peace. The PDP, therefore, calls on Imo people to take their destiny into their own hands by convening an all-inclusive security summit immediately. The shoot-atsight order is not working and will not bring peace.” Addressing journalists, the state Chairman of the party, Charles Ugwuh said that the press briefing had become necessary “in view of the evident lack of capacity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property of the people. Governor Hope Uzodinma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.”

The party categorically condemned the continued escalation of what it described as the militarisation of Imo State; mass arrests of citizens and arbitrary killing of youths.

