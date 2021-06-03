Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Resign now, PDP tells Uzodinma

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the collapse of governance under Governor Hope Uzodinma, while urging the governor to resign in the interest of the state.
Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the party stated that ordinarily, the governor should have resigned owing to his total failure to protect lives and property.
The statement read in part: “In civilized climes, Governor Hope Uzodinma ought to have resigned by now. The current violent approach by Uzodinma has failed and will not work. It will not lead to peace. PDP therefore, calls on Imo people to take their destiny into their own hands by convoking an all inclusive security summit immediately. The shoot-at-sight order is not working and will not bring peace.”
Chief Charles Ugwuh said the press briefing became necessary, “in view of the evident lack of capacity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people. Governor Hope Uzodinma, in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.”
The party categorically condemned the continued escalation of the militarization of the state; mass arrests of citizens and arbitrary killing of Imo youths.

