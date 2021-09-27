Insecurity: Rights Commission takes security awareness campaign to rural communities in Imo

In a bid to redress the rising security concerns in Imo state and across Nigeria, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has embarked on a sensitization campaign in the rural areas of Imo State with the theme “Awareness Creation on Security Alert and Conflict Prevention”.

The event, which took place at Umueleagwa Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend and facilitated by Cezimo Nigeria Limited, emphasised the need for information sharing between the citizens and the security agencies.

In her presentation, the principal resource person, Uche Ukwuobi admonished the youths of the community on the need to avoid conflicts, especially boundary disputes and embrace alternative dispute mechanism.

According to her: “Many have died from this kind of conflict and it has also been the origin of enemity between kindred, family and even States. Our children should be taught how to live in peace with each other, and that every dispute must not end in confrontations or conflicts.”

She appealed to the elders as well as the traditional and religious institutions to help the youths by constantly advising them on the dangers of conflict.

Ukwuobi also cautioned the stakeholders to be wary of how they disclose incidents that are capable of inciting the youths and igniting crisis among the young people.

Like this: Like Loading...