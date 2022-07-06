Insecurity: Rising incidence of jungle justice as Aba residents kill 6 robbers in 4 days

Aba In a space of four days, six suspected armed robbers have been killed and burnt by angry mob of residents who have decided to take the war to the robbers. Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State in the early part of 2000 was known as the centre for jungle justice during the unforgettable era of the dreaded Bakassi Boys, an experience that seems to be repeating itself in the last four days. Mainly on the list of those killed are suspected robbers terrorising Point of Sale (POS) operators who run semi-banking and money transaction systems that make business easy for people in the commercial city. Despite the killing of two suspects at the weekend in Tenant Road by Asa Road, three others were burnt to ashes at Star PaperMill Junction, along the Aba- Owerri Road, in Osisioma Local Government Area on Sunday.

Residents said that the three robbers killed on Sunday who operate on motorcycles were also among those robbing roadside traders, fuel stations and keke operators at Afor-ule and Kamalu street axis of Umungasi, Aba. New Telegraph reports that for over three months now, POS operators have been visited with heavy attacks prompting all residents to be alert to the activities of the thieves. Two of the three burnt thieves it was gathered were caught by brave resident who knocked them down with his vehicle during a hot chase at Kamalu Street, off Star Paper Mill Junction where they were burnt alive.

It was gathered that one of them managed to escape the chase by angry residents only for him to run into a residential building after avoiding his chasers. The occupants of the building, however raised an alarm that attracted the angry mob and he was eventually caught while running away and was burnt separately at the Afor-Ule market junction. “We cannot continue to hand them over to the police. Enough is enough.

The police aren’t doing the needful. The Commissioner of Police is acting just like a ceremonial person. She’s not serious at all. “These robbers after robbing POS operators and some shops, fled when people raised an alarm and the chase got hot. “The Abayi Police Station was alerted, but they never showed up until these boys were caught. Some youths gave them a hot pursuit, but they were knocked off their motorcycle by a moving vehicle.

