Insecurity: Rufai’s threat to invite mercenaries, an ominous sign – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the threat by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism as an ominous sign for the country.

According a press release issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi Sunday, Governor Rufai’s informing the State House Correspondents of his intention to import foreign mercenaries after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Friday was worrisome.

The governor, who was reported to have spoken in Hausa, revealed that: “I have complained to Mr President and I swear to God, if action is not taken, we as governors will take actions to protect the lives of our people. If it means deploying foreign mercenaries to come and do the work, we will do it to address these challenges.”

But Afenifere maintained that this coming from one of the closest allies of President Buhari and a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whose state is facing the very grave security challenges presently, “calls for serious interrogation and action on the part of all those who should act”.

According to Ajayi, the fact that Rufai said this immediately after his meeting with Mr. President could be an indication that what Rufai heard from President Buhari who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces was not reassuring enough.

“For, were Rufai to be convinced with the readiness of the Federal Government to confront the security situation, he would not have talked about seeking an alternative action – particularly seeking the help of foreign mercenaries. This point is very important to be borne in mind as we interrogate the security problems confronting us today.

“For, hiring the services of foreign mercenaries is certainly beyond the power of any state governor according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And Rufai knows this so well. So, for him, to assert that he (and a few of his colleagues) will resort to this option could be a pointer to certain things that had hitherto not been so clear to members of the public,” he said.