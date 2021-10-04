News

Insecurity: SaMBA tasks Buhari to unravel unknown gunmen in S’East

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all South-eastern governors to as matter of urgency identify and apprehend the sponsors of the ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in the South-east.

In a statement in Abuja Monday, by its Spokesperson, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr. the group appealed to President Buhari to take immediate steps to tackle the growing menace of violence in Anambra State and the entire South-east region.

SaMBA, however, commended the Nigeria Army’s proactive action against insecurity as it planned to commence three security exercises nationwide, code named ‘Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water’.

It further advised the soldiers to conduct these exercises with restraint and respect the human rights of civilians in the target areas of the programme.

The statement reads: “Recent activities of the so-called ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in Anambra State and the South East in the past few weeks call for concern among peace loving Nigerians as the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“Scores of lives have been lost and government and private properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed.

“The right to life is fundamental and basic right and it’s so entrenched in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) in Sec 33, which clearly states: ‘That every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in the execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria’.

“Likewise, Section 14 (2b) states that ‘the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government’.”

 The statement noted that the President Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had failed in its duty to provide safety and security for the citizenry.

“This government has failed in that duty and continues to fail until it fulfils its responsibility to all Nigerians.

“It is heartbreaking that recent happenings in Anambra State and the South East at large have breached this right. If the Federal Government cannot guarantee the security of lives of its people, which is on the Exclusive list, it is well advised for the National Assembly to amend the constitution and place internal security in the concurrent list to enable governors to become effective chief security officers in their respective states.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osun: Armed men attack Oyetola at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

* Deputy Governor shot at There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters in the state capital. Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from […]
News Top Stories

Q1’ 21: 10 banks earn N162.95bn in fees, commissions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Ten deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N162.95 billion from net fee and commission in the first three months of this year,  30.9 per cent improvement over the N124.45 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.   The 10 banks include […]
News

Adedibu left good legacies for us in S’West–Obasanjo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday showered encomiums on late prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Lamidi Adedibu, saying that he was a honest politician, who left good legacies for the South-West. Obasanjo said this while delivering a keynote address at a book launch in honour of the “Garrison Commander of South-West politics” held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica