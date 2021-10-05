News Top Stories

Insecurity: SaMBA tasks Buhari to unravel unknown gunmen in S’East

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle- Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all South-eastern governors to as matter of urgency identify and apprehend the sponsors of the ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in the South-east.

 

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, by its Spokesperson, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr. the group appealed to President Buhari to  take immediate steps to tackle the growing menace of violence in Anambra State and the entire South-east region. SaMBA, however, commended the Nigeria Army’s proactive action against insecurity as it planned to commence three security exercises nationwide, code named ‘Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water’.

 

It further advised the soldiers to conduct these exercises with restraint and respect the human rights of civilians in the target areas of the programme.

 

The statement reads: “Recent activities of the so-called ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in Anambra State and the South East in the  past few weeks call for concern among peace loving Nigerians as the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility to protect lives and properties of citizens.

 

“Scores of lives have been lost and government and private properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed. “The right to life is fundamental and basic right and it’s so entrenched in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) in Sec 33, which clearly states:

 

“That every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in the execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.”

 

“Likewise, Section 14 (2b) states that ‘the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government’.” The statement noted that the President Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had failed in its duty to provide safety and security for the citizenry.

 

“This government has failed in that duty and continues to fail until it fulfils its responsibility to all Nigerians.

 

“It is heartbreaking that recent happenings in Anambra State and the South East at large have breached this right. If the Federal Government cannot guarantee the security of lives of its people, which is on the Exclusive list, it is well advised for the National Assembly to amend the constitution and place internal security in the concurrent list to enable governors to become effective chief security officers in their respective states.

 

“We therefore directly call on President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out the sponsors of the so called ‘Unknown Gunmen’ in the South East and bring them to justice without further ado.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCAA suspends airline’s licence, grounds 15 aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Specs Part G of the Air Operator’s Certificate of Sky Power Express Airways Nigeria Limited due to non-compliance and or violations of the provision of NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b). This is just as the NCAA has equally suspended operations of some private charter aircraft due […]
News

Campbell as the new face of anti-Nigeria agenda

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the last couple of years, it is conspicuously glaring to every Nigerian that external forces, which hates unity, togetherness and peace in Nigeria are seriously struggling to destabilize and break up the country. What is however unknown to many is the actual faces and identities of the foreign agents driving the anti-Nigeria agenda through […]
News

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Miyetti Allah to Ndigbo: You’re our good host ENUGU The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East zone, has described the people of the South-East as good hosts even as it pledged to lend its activities towards the maintenance of a peaceful coexistence in the area.   MACBAN said it would not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica