Insecurity: SAN faults Clarke’s call for military takeover

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, has faulted a call by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) on President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the government to the military temporarily in order to solve the security and economic problems facing the country. Clarke had, while speaking on a TV programme, suggested that the military should take over the government temporarily and get Nigeria back to six states. He said: “Now I’m going to propose about this security. I don’t know whether I may be right or wrong. If anybody feels I’m right, thank God, if they feel I’m wrong let, them tell me.

“Now there’s no gainsaying that Nigeria is on the way to collapse. Nigeria has to be changed and the only way to change it is to create a state that will make the 1999 constitution ungovernable for its existence. “We want a state of emergency to be created in Nigeria today. As it is today, the President, who is the Commanderin- Chief has the powers to delegate all his powers to the chief of defence staff. “Let him now talk to the Senate, House of Reps, State Governors and House of Assembly Speakers that a state of emergency has been created in Nigeria next week, which means that all governors and legislators must go. “Then the military will now set up what we call the six geographical zones. Let us start on that and allow military governance over these states. However, in his response to the call, Layonu said there was no need for the president to handover to the military in order to address the insecurity problem. The silk described Clarke’s call as unfortunate and asked Nigerians to discountenance it.

Layonu said: “There’s no need to handover to military before the president fights insurgency or even a war. The military is constitutionally subject to civil authority and the president is the Commander- in-Chief. “The call by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) is most unfortunate and should not in any way be countenanced. ”It’s an invitation to a coup against a democratically elected government and is not the solution to the current and pervading insecurity challenge. “Indeed, any coup now may spell the final doom for Nigeria. Haven’t we learnt our lessons from military intervention?”

