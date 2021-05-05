Insecurity: Sani Bello receives new GOC

…Expresses confidence in FG, security agencies

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed confidence in the Federal Government and the security agencies for acting swiftly to the security challenges that have bedevilled the state.

The governor commended the government on Wednesday when he received the new GOC, 1 Mechanized Division, Nigeria Army, Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi in Government House, Minna.

In recent time, Niger State has experienced incessant banditry attacks which has led to the loss of lives, abduction of dozens of people and displacement of persons who now live in IDP camps.

According to him: “We are impressed with the new development and the response of the Federal Government in addressing the security challenges in Niger State. It is a joint effort, the state government will do its part and the Federal Government will do its part also.

“The new GOC and I have met and discussed. He has assured that they will do whatever they can to put the situation under control”.

The GOC, Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, while speaking to journalists assured that the military will do what is required to put the situation under control.

