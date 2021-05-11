News

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, 15 others in Asaba for Southern govs meeting

•To discuss security, regional interests, others

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has arrived in Asaba, capital of Delta State, for a meeting with other governors under aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum (SNGF) to address the growing issues of insecurity and other matters affecting the region and Nigeria as a whole.
The SNGF is the umbrella body for all the 17 governors in the South-West, South-South and South-East geo-political zones of the country.
According to the statement issued on Tuesday by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.
The regional security meeting is holding less than 24 after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.
Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.
The SNGF, will hold in the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

