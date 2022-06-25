Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, minister, ex-Lagos AG, advocate good parenting

Disturbed by the growing spate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Aviation, Dr Hadi Sirika and the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN yesterday blamed the increasing rate of moral decadence on poor parenting.

They spoke with other Islamic scholars and eminent Nigerians at the Ansaru- Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s 10th Triennial National Conference, saying it is time for everyone to rebuild the country through good parenting from their homes. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatahi said that the theme of the conference entitled: “Parenting and Psy-chosocial Effects of Immorality, Insecurity, and Economic Challenges to Nationhood,” was in sync with the state government’s plan to rebuild the society. The Minister, who was represented by the National Missioner of Ansaru- Ud-Deen, Sheikh Abdul- Rahaman Ahmad said that parents must be ready to be firm, while training their wards in order to have a better Society.

