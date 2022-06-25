News

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, minister, ex-Lagos AG, advocate good parenting

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by the growing spate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Aviation, Dr Hadi Sirika and the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN yesterday blamed the increasing rate of moral decadence on poor parenting.

They spoke with other Islamic scholars and eminent Nigerians at the Ansaru- Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s 10th Triennial National Conference, saying it is time for everyone to rebuild the country through good parenting from their homes. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatahi said that the theme of the conference entitled: “Parenting and Psy-chosocial Effects of Immorality, Insecurity, and Economic Challenges to Nationhood,” was in sync with the state government’s plan to rebuild the society. The Minister, who was represented by the National Missioner of Ansaru- Ud-Deen, Sheikh Abdul- Rahaman Ahmad said that parents must be ready to be firm, while training their wards in order to have a better Society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikire crisis claims two lives as OPCI absolves self

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), has stated that no member of its organisation was involved in the crisis that rocked Ikire town, Osun State, where two people lost their lives and scores sustained various degrees of injuries. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Osun State Acting […]
News

NJC bars filing of same suits in different courts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday barred the filing of political suits bordering on the same subject matter in different courts at the same time. The move is aimed at checking the “multiplicity of litigation of political suits in different courts of coordinate jurisdiction across the nation, resulting in conflicting orders on the same issues […]
News Top Stories

Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, ABA

Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation. The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos – in the South East and South-South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica