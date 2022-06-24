Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, Minister, Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, advocate good parenting

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by the growing spate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Aviation, Dr Hadi Sirika and the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN) Friday blamed the increasing rate of moral decadence on poor parenting.

They spoke with other Islamic scholars and eminent Nigerians at the Ansaru-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s 10th Triennial National Conference, saying it is time for everyone to rebuild the country through good parenting from their homes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatahi said that the theme of the conference entitled:”Parenting and Psychosocial effects of immorality, insecurity, and economic challenges to nationhood,” was in sync with the state government plan to rebuild the society.

The minister, who was represented by the National Missioner of Ansaru-Ud-Deen, Sheikh AbdulRahaman Ahmad, said that parents must be ready to be firm while training their wards in order to have a better society. He described poor parenting as the cause of the security challenges facing the county, saying those terrorizing the nation today are all products of poor parenting.

On his part, the former Commissioner for Justice, who also doubled as the Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Mr Kazeem said that the society could be a better to live, everyone plays his role by inculcating discipline in the younger ones.

He lauded Sanwo-Olu and other personalities, who graced the occasion, saying that theme of the conference was carefully chosen to address the aggravated challenges of family unit/parenting, and its wider implications on nationhood.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

RCCG renovates, equips Lagos school’s laboratory with N15m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos State, has renovated and equipped the science laboratory of State Senior High School, located at Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja, Lagos State, with the sum of N15 million.   Commissioning the laboratoryat the weekend, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said […]
Metro & Crime

160,617 candidates write 2021 mock UTME

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as JAMB declares exams hitch free No fewer than 160,617 candidates on Thursday, sat for the 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 777 centres nationwide. The mock UTME is a voluntary preparatory examination for candidates, ahead of the main UTME due to take place […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 720 suspects, recover drugs in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Juliana Francis and Taiwo Jimoh Police yesterday arrested 720 suspects and recovered substances suspected to be illicit drugs during raids on black spots in the Lagos metropolis.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the raids were carried out in a bid to solidify the security architecture of the state. Adejobi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica