News

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife leads Lagos women in prayer for Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife leads Lagos women in prayer for Nigeria

Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday led women in the state to pray against insecurity in Nigeria, saying the situation in the country requires all hands on deck to seek God’s face to return peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of the nation. Speaking at a special prayer service held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, said the prayer session became imperative in view of the challenges confronting the country.

She said: “As mothers in the land, we have come together under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) to seek the face of God and pray for the peace and security in Nigeria. “This prayer session is part of the seven-day National Prayer Programme declared by Governors’ Wives across the country. “Any situation in God’s control can never get out of control. We have the assurance and firmly trust that our God will restore peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of this country, and it is for this reason that we have gathered here today to pray,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo violence: PDP demands Kekemeke’s arrest, Akeredolu’s probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Adewale Momoh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state.   The party also said that security agencies should invite Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence.   PDP in […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG spends N1.3trn on power post-privatisation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

A total of N1.3 trillion has been injected into the power sector as intervention funds since the pri-vatisation of the power sector in 2014 to date. The House of Representatives has insisted that all agencies that benefited from the N1.3 trillion intervention fund must account for every dime. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

Travellers take to the air as flights resume

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN warns passengers of delay at airports Nigeria will today open its airports, particularly the Murtala Muhammed Air-port, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to travellers as domestic flights resume operations after the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Airlines said they are ex-cited that they will be receiving passengers today after the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica