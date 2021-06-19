Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife leads Lagos women in prayer for Nigeria

Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday led women in the state to pray against insecurity in Nigeria, saying the situation in the country requires all hands on deck to seek God’s face to return peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of the nation. Speaking at a special prayer service held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo- Olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, said the prayer session became imperative in view of the challenges confronting the country.

She said: “As mothers in the land, we have come together under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) to seek the face of God and pray for the peace and security in Nigeria. “This prayer session is part of the seven-day National Prayer Programme declared by Governors’ Wives across the country. “Any situation in God’s control can never get out of control. We have the assurance and firmly trust that our God will restore peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of this country, and it is for this reason that we have gathered here today to pray,” she said.

