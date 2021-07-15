Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife seeks value-based trainings for youths

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for a return to a community-based system where the interest and welfare of every child is the responsibility of all parents and guardians. He said inculcation of right values in children and the youth at the community level remained one of the veritable solutions to rising insecurity in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at a one-day seminar for Muslim Sisters, organized by her office, said parents must go back to the basics and embrace the system where every mother truly cares about all children in the community. According to her, “In this era when we have insecurity all over the country, we need to go back and check where we got it wrong.

The so-called youths out there that are annoyed were born by some women. The question arises where did we go wrong? Why is it that they are so annoyed with the system and are now fighting us? “Not minding that it is taking placeintheNorthtoday, but we have also noticed it coming down to the South. And so, it is so apt at this time that we talk to our women in various organisations, especiallyat this timewhenpeaceisparamount relating it to obedience in the house. It is so important that we look back and try to retrace our steps and look at what correction we can give from the home front.” She recalled how people used to care for all children within the community, saying it was important, more than ever, to go back to the system where what affects one, affects all.

Like this: Like Loading...