News

Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu’s wife seeks value-based trainings for youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for a return to a community-based system where the interest and welfare of every child is the responsibility of all parents and guardians. He said inculcation of right values in children and the youth at the community level remained one of the veritable solutions to rising insecurity in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at a one-day seminar for Muslim Sisters, organized by her office, said parents must go back to the basics and embrace the system where every mother truly cares about all children in the community. According to her, “In this era when we have insecurity all over the country, we need to go back and check where we got it wrong.

The so-called youths out there that are annoyed were born by some women. The question arises where did we go wrong? Why is it that they are so annoyed with the system and are now fighting us? “Not minding that it is taking placeintheNorthtoday, but we have also noticed it coming down to the South. And so, it is so apt at this time that we talk to our women in various organisations, especiallyat this timewhenpeaceisparamount relating it to obedience in the house. It is so important that we look back and try to retrace our steps and look at what correction we can give from the home front.” She recalled how people used to care for all children within the community, saying it was important, more than ever, to go back to the system where what affects one, affects all.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We lost 12 doctors, 2 nurses to COVID-19, says Lagos Commissioner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that the state government lost 14 health professionals comprising 12 doctors and two nurses to COVID-19, saying that the special recognition awards by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) in recognition of the outstanding approach at COVID-19 response and management in Nigeria was received in […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’re concerned about Anambra poll –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed worry over the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the 2021 Annual Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture in Abuja yesterday, said this was in view of security challenges facing the country, especially the attacks on the commission’s facilities. Prof. Yakubu, who was represented […]
News

Bayelsa: Residents protest nullification of Diri’s victory

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Several hundreds of people of Bayelsa State, including students, market women and the group of Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State yesterday trooped into streets to protest the ruling of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the November 16, 2019governorship election of the state, which produced Governor Douye Diri. A tribunal in Abuja had ordered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica