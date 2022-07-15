Insecurity: Save Yorubaland from terrorists, group tells UN

A coalition of Yoruba Organisations in Diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to save Yorubaland from imminent collapse. In a letter to Guterres by its Secretary General, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, the group said terrorism in the region had increased in the last 15 years.

In the letter titled: “To Avert Human Tragedy, Yoruba People Seek the Conscience of World Leaders”, the group said Yoruba territory had been ravaged by Fulani terrorists and Boko Haram, already categorised as some of the deadliest terror groups around the world. It said: “Since 1914, the Yoruba have been subjected to the worst kind of material and spiritual afflictions by a system that stifles the voices of Yoruba people tramples on their heritage and dwarfs the echoes of their hues and cries from the valley of social and cultural repression. “Nigeria’s independence from Britain in 1960 did not offer the kind of freedom our people sought. The Yoruba people were not fully engaged in the type of Government the people wanted. “Since 1914, the forceful merger of the various ethnic g roups and the garrison structure of the Nigerian state continue to drag backward the choice and liberty of Yoruba people who bore the agony of a harrowing 30-month civil war (1967-1970), violent military putsches, political and economic schisms and complete annihilation of the Yoruba civilization.

“This has been at a great, colossal cost to the Yoruba people whose collective aspiration is to determine their own political, cultural, social and economic destiny.” The group also claimed that Yorubaland had, in the past years, remained the target of the Fulani terrorists, insisting that the Diaspora group will not fold its arms watching terrorists wreaking havoc on the South-West.

