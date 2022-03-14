Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Scores of bandits killed, 390 cattle, sheep recovered in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Scores of Armed bandits have been killed and while several escaped with gunshot wounds after the 31 Artillery Brigade Commander led a joint security operation at Chikammub, Mahoro in Gulbin Boka District of Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

While briefing journalists on Monday in Minna on the security situation in the state, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar said 390 animals were  recovered including 317 cows and 73 sheep respectively.

Umar stated that the animals recovered from two locations of Mariga communities are currently kept in Kontagora town.

He also revealed that scores of bandits were killed during the serious gun battle with the security operatives of which some of the criminals fled with bullet wounds.

“The bandits in their numbers were intercepted while trying to move the rustled cattle to an unknown destination before they met their waterloo. The new security strategy of the state government is yielding fruits,” the commissioner noted.

On the attacks by gunmen in Munya Local Government, the commissioner explained that security has been beefed up to ensure safety of lives and properties of communities in the council.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

