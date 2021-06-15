Insecurity; Scorpion Squad storms Awka, as jail breakers unleash terror on Anambra

A new special vigilant group, made up in the mould of the former Bakassi Boys, has since Saturday last week taken over security operations in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The body, known as ‘Scorpion Squad’, has so far arrested 23 suspected armed robbers and cultists while four met their end in the process.

The outfit has also recovered arms and some stolen Keke tricycle and apprehended Keke tricycles operating during prohibited hours releasing them to their rightful owners.

This is coming as in the last three months criminal suspects released during jail breaks by unknown gunmen during last October’s #EndSARS protests, have unleashed terror in Anambra State through armed robbery, phone snatching, breaking into market shops and attacking public eateries.

Before the arrival of the Scorpion Squad, residents of Awka and its environs go indoors before 7pm while others attended emergency church all-night crusades to avert attacks by criminals on their homes.

Speaking to reporters in Awka Tuesday the Chairman Ezi- Awka Youth Organisation, Mr Charles Obinna Ijeoma said that the group is known as ‘Scorpion Squad’ and not ‘Bakassi Boys’, as they are generally being addressed, adding that they had no option than to invite them since the police were busy protecting their own lives and their stations.

“The people of Ezi-Awka made up of seven villages in Awka with the elders and the youths met because of the high rate of killings, armed robbery, raping and breaking into market shops and cultism decided to invite the ‘Scorpion Squad’ to take over security in our area,” he explained adding that they had received permission to do so from relevant authorities security outfit in the process of fighting crime in the state.

