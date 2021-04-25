Insecurity: S’East govs, leaders direct Houses of Assembly to amend state laws, accommodate EBUBEAGU

*Directs Ohanaeze Ndigbo to form peace committees to reconcile aggrieved persons

As part of efforts towards giving effect to the establishment of regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, South East governors and leaders on Sunday in Enugu directs the State Houses of Assembly within the zone to amend existing laws with a view to accommodating the new security organisation.

The leaders had during a security summit in Owerri, Imo State, two weeks ago announcement the establishment of a regional security outfit tonbe named EBUBEAGU (Greatness of a Lion).

In a communique read by the Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, the leaders directed the Attorneys General and Commissioners for Justice of the South East states to work with the Joint Security Committee, headed by General Obi Umahi (rtd) to come up with the amendment of the existing state laws to reflect the new EBUBEAGU outfit.

The meeting condemned the attacks on the country home of the Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma and other state infrastructure, and sympathized with him and called on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

The meeting also directed the Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to immediately form two committees: South East Peace and Reconciliation Committee and Strategy and Welfare Committee.

While the first Committee would engage the people for the peace and security of the people and visitors, the second Committee would engage and protect the people, especially those who are being unfairly treated.

