Insecurity: S'East Govs raise alarm over killings, kidnappings

South East Governors, Tuesday raised the alarm over rising insecurity in the region.
The governors specifically expressed concern over killings and kidnappings which have occurred in the last few days in the zone.
In a communique issued after their virtual meeting read to journalists by the Chairman of the South East Gvernors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, the Governors recalled that two days ago, two policemen were killed in Imo State with their rifles stolen by bandits
Umahi, who disclosed that all the five South East governors attended the virtual meeting, further revealed that there was a kidnap case along Enugu and Ebonyi border with the rescue of the victim by the governors of the zone through divine intervention.
“We are very much worried, it is not those that are not from South East that are doing it, it is our own people that are doing it. They want to cause panic, they want to cause disunity in this country. We want the leaders of South East to rise above political sentiments to speak out and to condemn this act because should the security people act, the cry will go everywhere,” he said.
The governors condemned a viral video from Ebonyi State that claimed that herdsmen residing in the state were being attacked and chased out of the state by their host communities, describing the video as falsehood and attempt to cause panic and disunity in the country.

Our Reporters

Police, soldiers, youths reclaim Abakaliki from hoodlums

…Banks, schools, shops, filling stations shut as fuel hits N400/litre Soldiers, policemen, members of the Ebonyi State vigilante group, known as Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW), and a youth group identified as Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, Thursday took control of Abakaliki, the capital city, to ensure hoodlums stop further destruction of public properties in the metropolis. This is […]
Gunmen abduct policewoman, daughter, four others in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted a policewoman and five others in a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.   The incident occurred at Janruwa, on the popular Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Way in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. It was learnt that the attack occurred late on Saturday when the majority of the residents in the […]
Six-year-old shot dead as crisis breaks out in Kaduna

  Seven people, including a six-year-old child, have been killed in an attack on Gora Gan community in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Thirteen houses and two shops were also burnt by suspected bandits who invaded the community on Thursday night. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the […]

