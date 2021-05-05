Insecurity: S’East govs shun Ihejirika, Onovo, others –Okoye

The deepening state of insecurity in Igbo land has been blamed on the decision of the governors in the region to snub the input of retired security and military chiefs in the region who are on hand to assist in the fight against insecurity in the area.

Similarly, the Ebubeagu Security Outfit, set up by the South East governors, has been described as an outfit on paper that has no bite. Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ozo Celestine Okoye, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, contended that all attempts and contributions by them (retired military and security personnel) to the governors of the South East failed to be put into use. “What are we talking about?

We have experienced retired police officers such as Ogbonnaya Onovo, former Inspector General of Police, we have former Chief of Defence Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, retired Commissioners of Police who are ready to offer solutions to the insecurity in the South East and those who were appointed as advisers on security to the state governors, but they will not accept them.

“They claim to know security more than the experienced trained security operatives themselves. They do not care and they don’t want to listen to us. “Look at the Ebubeagu Security Outfit and ask them if it has a legal framework and which of the five state Houses of Assembly have made a law backing the outfit ?

“The Yorubas took time to put together a legal framework and put all apparatus in place before they launched the Amotokun security outfit and they came out with a bang.

“But here, the Ebubeagu Security Outfit is just on paper and there is nothing on ground and nothing to stand on.

Who did they consult before now and what are the parameters for the recruitment of operatives and who are those that were recruited? “These are the issues that have to be addressed before the Ebubeagu Security Outfit can really take off,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...