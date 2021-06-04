News

Insecurity: S’East leaders should find lasting solution-RMAFC chair

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, yesterday called on leaders of south east geopolitical zone to come together and find lasting solution to the lingering insecurity in the zone. Mbam said the South- East, which used to be the most peaceful zone in Nigeria, had been engulfed in insecurity which he described as, painful, sad dening and worrisome. He spoke in Okpoduma village, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when he gave out his daughter, Dr. Chinenye Mbam, in marriage. Mbam, who urged security agencies to arrest all the perpetrators of insecurity in the zone, condemned the killings of over 50 persons on Ebonyi-Benue borders by herdsmen. He also decried communal crises in Ebonyi state and urged the people to embrace peace as according to him, no progress without peace.

