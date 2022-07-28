Insecurity: Seek foreign help urgency, Onitiri urges FG

The Federal Government has been asked to seek foreign help urgently to tackle the protracted problems of insecurity to save the lives and property of innocent Nigerians seriously endangered.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Lagos politician, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri said this became very imperative to enable Nigerians live in peace, progress and harmony.

He called on the government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in order to tackle the problem with all the seriousness it deserved.

According to Onitiri, the problems of insecurity, corruption and economic degradation have overwhelmed the APC Federal Government, particularly insecurity that the only option was to urgently seek foreign assistance.

“No doubt, this APC administration has failed Nigerians woefully and has nothing more to further offer the nation than to seek help and prepare for early general elections.

The social critic noted that bandits and terrorists have overwhelmed this administration, kidnapping, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians, collecting outrageous ransom from their families with audacity as if there’s no government in place.

“We wake up daily to hear news of our youths, women and citizens being raped, kidnapped, maimed and killed everyday and our government behaves as if nothing was happened.

“While the country is in a state of war with the bandits, our students are out of school for over five months. All our higher institutions are under lock and key. This is unacceptable to Nigerians,” Onitiri stated.

He berated the military for allegely sharking in their responsibilities to adequately protect Nigerians. “We are not sure if we have any armed or security forces anymore”, he said.

Onitiri explained that the Kuje Prison and the Kaduna military formations attacks leaves a sour taste in the mouth. “It’s like our sovereignty as a nation has been eroded”, he lamented.

He wondered how the insecurity situation in the country has worsened to the extent that bandits and terrorists now boast of plans to kidnap our President and state governors.

The socio-political activist expressed worries that the bandits are so emboldened to attack the advance security team of the president during the Salah period, which was never heard of.

“This calls for urgent drastic action to save the nation from total destruction, by declaring a state of emergency on insecurity”, he suggested.

Onitiri pointed out that it is shameful that bandits and terrorists now hold press conferences openly. Most notorious and wanted bandits were allegedly honoured in Zamfara state with top government dignitaries allegedly in attendance.

He said it’s double standard for the APC government that the IPOB leader was kidnapped in far away Kenya and Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho arrested in Benin Republic, but the government could not pick the suspected most wanted and notorious bandits in Zamfara.

He said the genuine questions to ask is whether we still have a patriotic Nigerian Army and if our National Assembly is on the side of Nigerians.

